LISTEN | Budget 2022 'positive for the consumer' - senior economist weighs in
23 February 2022 - 18:28
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his 2022/23 budget on Wednesday afternoon.
Senior economist at FNB, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, says it was a positive budget for the consumer.
Listen:
Mkhwanazi said this is critical for supporting the fragile economic recovery.
EFF members handed a memorandum of demands to minister Godongwana after the speech.
