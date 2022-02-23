South Africa

LISTEN | Budget 2022 'positive for the consumer' - senior economist weighs in

23 February 2022 - 18:28 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the 2022/23 budget on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: GCIS

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his 2022/23 budget on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior economist at FNB, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, says it was a positive budget for the consumer.

Mkhwanazi said this is critical for supporting the fragile economic recovery.

EFF members handed a memorandum of demands to minister Godongwana after the speech.

