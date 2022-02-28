Petition to ‘stop SA from being involved’ in Russia and Ukraine conflict gathers momentum

A petition calling on government not to get involved in the deadly conflict between Russia and Ukraine has amassed more than 26,000 signatures to date.

The petition was started late last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine labelled it an “act of war” and filed a suit against Russia at the highest UN court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Attacks by Russia on several Ukranian cities by air, land and sea followed as the West scrambled to impose harsher sanctions on Putin and his country.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, and advocated for peaceful negotiations.

As concerns were voiced that SA might become involved in the conflict if it escalates, a petition was started to ask government to help SA citizens in Ukraine and “not to get involved in the war”.