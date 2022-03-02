LISTEN | Bongani Baloyi not eyeing mayor position again should ActionSA win 2024 elections

ActionSA’s senate member Bongani Baloyi has revealed he has no intentions of becoming a mayor again should the party win the 2024 general elections.

The former DA Midvaal mayor resigned from the party in December after 14 years as a member. He joined Herman Mashaba’s movement a month later.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Baloyi said he plans to focus on other spheres of government.

“I don’t intend on going back to the local government sphere. I think I’ve done well as mayor in the local government sphere. I think I must focus on other spheres of government.”

Baloyi said his focus in the party is to recruit as many people to ActionSA as possible, including some DA members.

He said there has been a positive response among residents in Vaal keen on following him to his new political home.

“Many people are quite excited with the prospect of ActionSA, and a number of them have been reaching out. I’ve been having back-to-back engagements with people within the business community, NGOs and ordinary members of the DA,” he said.