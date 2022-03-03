Politics

IN QUOTES | Gwede Mantashe on state capture report: 'We mustn't use the report to attack each other'

03 March 2022 - 12:00
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the state capture report should not be used to lynch individuals who are implicated. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC national chairperson and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the state capture commission report should not be used to lynch individuals who have been implicated until there is prima facie evidence against them.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and chairperson of the commission of inquiry implicated Mantashe, noting that he had benefited from security upgrades at three of his properties in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. 

In the report, released on Tuesday, Zondo recommended further investigations into Mantashe by authorities. 

Mantashe briefed the media in response to the report. Here's what he said in summary: 


There is no prima facie case

“The report itself says there is no prima facie case. That is why they have referred it for further investigation because there is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover prima facie evidence. That case is not there now.”

Testifying before the commission

He has no regrets about supporting the work of the commission, even though he has been implicated. 

“I went to the commission four times because I thought that commission must be supported and I still believe it was a good act to support it. If there is an opportunity to challenge that finding and take it to a judiciary review, that is still the process. The commission will have to be careful not to find itself in the crossfire of ANC political factions.”

Don't use the report to launch attacks 

Members of the ANC implicated will be required to answer to party structures.

“We must not use the report to attack and axe each other. The ANC has a committee that will look through this report and we will respect that committee. It must process this report and we will all subject ourselves to that.”

Challenging the report 

“This is trying to create a case out of the assumption that in case there is further investigation - which somebody else must do - that somebody else may find a prima facie case. That is the issue I will be challenging.”

I did not lie under oath

Mantashe maintained that he was truthful in his testimony before the commission. 

“I don't think I'm guilty of perjury, I don't lie under oath.”

