Parliamentary committee slams alleged corruption at National Lotteries Commission

03 March 2022 - 13:01 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
The National Lotteries Commission headquarters in Pretoria. File photo.
The National Lotteries Commission headquarters in Pretoria. File photo.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition has expressed concern at allegations of corruption and fraud levelled against senior officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) appeared before the committee to give an update on its investigation into allegations of irregular allocation of funds by the NLC to unqualified beneficiaries.

Committee chair Judy Hermans said the engagement with the SIU was “fruitful” as it gave committee members an understanding of the progress of the investigation.

“The committee commended the SIU investigations and welcomed the progress made. However, it noted with concern the extent of [alleged] corruption and maladministration uncovered at the NLC.

“All members of the committee agreed that corruption and maladministration are unacceptable, especially where it enriches a few and denies the upliftment of the most vulnerable in society."

The investigation covered the period from January 1 2014 to November 6 2020. Phase 1, which involved former non-executive board members, senior NLC officials and 12 projects, is ongoing. The report for this phase is expected to be concluded and submitted to the presidency in April.

