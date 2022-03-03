POLL | Do you agree with SA’s decision to abstain from voting in the UN emergency session?

There have been mixed reactions to a decision by the SA government not to vote on a resolution in the UN General Assembly to reprimand Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The department of international relations and co-operation said on Wednesday it felt the text in its current form has the potential to widen the divide and hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and that it doesn't allow for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Some were in support of the decision, saying SA should not be seen to take sides between Russia and Ukraine, but others said the government's response was not enough as Russia is responsible for the deaths of innocent Ukrainians, including women and children.