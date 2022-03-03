UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukrainians distraught, defiant in face of invasion
Ukrainians distraught, defiant in face of invasion
As conflict rages, some Ukrainians remain defiant in the face of Russia’s invasion while others are nervous and concerned for family members who are now defending their country.
March 03 2022 - 06:00
'We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine
CNN's Anderson Cooper talks with Jacob and Jessie Boeckmann, who evacuated their newborn daughter out of Ukraine after the war began.
