UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukrainians distraught, defiant in face of invasion

03 March 2022 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
A satellite image shows people and vehicles waiting to cross into Slovakia from Ukraine, at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing, Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, February 28, 2022.
Image: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

March 03 2022 - 06:20

Ukrainians distraught, defiant in face of invasion

As conflict rages, some Ukrainians remain defiant in the face of Russia’s invasion while others are nervous and concerned for family members who are now defending their country.

March 03 2022 - 06:00

'We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine

CNN's Anderson Cooper talks with Jacob and Jessie Boeckmann, who evacuated their newborn daughter out of Ukraine after the war began.

