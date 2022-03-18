‘Great decision’ — Mmusi Maimane supports Mbali Ntuli leaving the DA

In a statement, Ntuli said she is proud of the work she had done for the party since she joined 15 years ago as a Rhodes University student.

Although she would not go into detail about the challenges she faced, she said her colleagues in the party were aware of these and said the DA, like other parties, is not immune to gossip.

“I have been forthright in instances where the DA has erred in its treatment of its members and the negative culture fostered within the organisation, my opposition of which formed part of my year-long campaign for DA leader in 2020,” said Ntuli.

In her message to voters, she said they must not feel betrayed by her decision to leave as she would return to public service to continue her work.

“I am not lost to politics. I will be back but it’s important for me to use my energy, passion and plethora of ideas to uplift communities I cannot reach in my current role,” she said.

