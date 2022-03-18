‘Great decision’ — Mmusi Maimane supports Mbali Ntuli leaving the DA
One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has commended Mbali Ntuli’s decision to resign from the DA.
He said Ntuli, who was a leader in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, challenged him when he was at the helm of the DA.
Ntuli became the latest prominent black leader to leave the DA.
“Mbali, great decision. I wish you incredible success in your next steps. I’m grateful our paths have crossed and will continue to do so. You are fighter, a democrat and a leader. You challenged me, and for that I thank you. Let’s speak soon. Much love and respect,” Maimane said in a tweet.
Mbali great decision. I wish you incredible success in your next steps.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 17, 2022
I’m grateful our paths have crossed and will continue to do so. You are fighter, a democrat and a leader.
You challenged me, and for that I thank you. Let’s speak soon. Much love and respect. https://t.co/cWHCjn6l10
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala wished Ntuli well in her future pursuits, saying although they disagreed on several issues, their differences were neither permanent nor hostile.
Ngibonge kakhulu mholi. Nawe ngikufisela inhlanhla uyaphambili @sziks https://t.co/Ht3wYOLNA2— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) March 17, 2022
In a statement, Ntuli said she is proud of the work she had done for the party since she joined 15 years ago as a Rhodes University student.
Although she would not go into detail about the challenges she faced, she said her colleagues in the party were aware of these and said the DA, like other parties, is not immune to gossip.
“I have been forthright in instances where the DA has erred in its treatment of its members and the negative culture fostered within the organisation, my opposition of which formed part of my year-long campaign for DA leader in 2020,” said Ntuli.
In her message to voters, she said they must not feel betrayed by her decision to leave as she would return to public service to continue her work.
“I am not lost to politics. I will be back but it’s important for me to use my energy, passion and plethora of ideas to uplift communities I cannot reach in my current role,” she said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.