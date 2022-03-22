×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19

22 March 2022 - 19:59 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Tuesday, March 22 2022, on developments in SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

DA to file urgent court bid against 'irrational' extension of the state of disaster

The DA has instructed its lawyers to bring an urgent court application to challenge an “irrational and unreasonable” extension of the state of ...
Politics
5 days ago

SA records two Covid-19 deaths and 889 new cases

Two Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in SA in past 24 to 48 hours.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa to address the nation soon on the national state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation soon to outline how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize takes on SIU to save his political career Politics
  5. Neglected North West town spruced up 'just to impress Cyril' Politics

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...