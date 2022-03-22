RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19
22 March 2022 - 19:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Tuesday, March 22 2022, on developments in SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
