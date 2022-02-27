Prasa chair embroiled in fallout from unlawful R4.5bn contract
Leonard Ramatlakane in inexplicable settlement talks with firm even though court ruled deal invalid more than a year ago
27 February 2022 - 00:04
The board chair of the hobbled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has been accused of working to settle a dodgy R4.5bn contract that was ruled unlawful and invalid by a full bench of the high court in Pretoria more than a year ago.
Documents seen by the Sunday Times indicate that Leonard Ramatlakane agreed to, and arranged, a meeting between Prasa executives and Mario Ferreira, the owner of Siyangena Technologies, to discuss a proposed settlement of the contract...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.