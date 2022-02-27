Prasa chair embroiled in fallout from unlawful R4.5bn contract

Leonard Ramatlakane in inexplicable settlement talks with firm even though court ruled deal invalid more than a year ago

The board chair of the hobbled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has been accused of working to settle a dodgy R4.5bn contract that was ruled unlawful and invalid by a full bench of the high court in Pretoria more than a year ago.



Documents seen by the Sunday Times indicate that Leonard Ramatlakane agreed to, and arranged, a meeting between Prasa executives and Mario Ferreira, the owner of Siyangena Technologies, to discuss a proposed settlement of the contract...