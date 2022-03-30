Historic day as parliament debates two motions of no confidence in Ramaphosa and his cabinet

Parliament is expected to experience a historic day on Wednesday when opposition parties attempt to have both President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet removed.

In a first of its kind, two different motions of no confidence brought by two opposition parties will be debated by the National Assembly.

The DA tabled a motion of no confidence in the entire cabinet, except for Ramaphosa, while the ATM tabled its own motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

This will be the first time in democratic SA that the National Assembly holds two separate debates on the president and his cabinet.

It will also be the first motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa since he took over as president in 2018.