Politics

‘What’s that?’: Ramaphosa unfazed about motions of no confidence

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
30 March 2022 - 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a motion of no confidence in his leadership on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not concerned about attempts by opposition parties to have him and his cabinet removed when two motions of no confidence are debated in parliament later on Wednesday.

Shortly after arriving at the 17th National Union of Mineworkers national congress at the Birchwood Hotel Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ramaphosa was asked whether he was psychologically prepared for the motions.

He responded: “For what? What is that?”

Journalists persisted asking Ramaphosa whether the motions were warranted.

He replied: “I am not a member of parliament and in parliament they do all manner of things and I am an observer.”

Pressed to comment whether he was worried, Ramaphosa said: “Oh, no, no.”

TimesLIVE reported earlier that in a first of its kind, two different motions of no confidence brought by two opposition parties will be debated by the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

The DA tabled a motion of no confidence in the entire cabinet, except for Ramaphosa, while the ATM tabled its own motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

This will be the first time in democratic SA that the National Assembly holds two separate debates on the president and his cabinet. It will also be the first motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa since he took over as president in 2018.  

TimesLIVE

MORE:

