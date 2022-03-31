Reduced fuel levy to be funded by sale of strategic crude oil reserves, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana

Tabling the budget last month, the minister announced there would be no increase in the general fuel levy and the RAF levy for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

“Our aim was to protect in particular poor households who spend the majority of their income on food and transport against record-high increases in fuel prices.”

The price of crude oil has increased sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and this has had a direct affect on fuel prices in SA.

Though the reduction in the levy will be temporary, a broader package of relief measures will be explored and will come into effect after May 31.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe had proposed a package of measures to be introduced on June 1.

These include a reduction in the basic fuel price of 3c/l and the introduction of a price cap on 93 octane petrol. The latter measure means retailers can sell below the regulated prices.

“We are doing all of these things in line with our overall commitment to keeping money in the pockets of South Africans during these trying times while restoring the health of our public finances,” Godongwana said.

TimesLIVE

