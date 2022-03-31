×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Reduced fuel levy to be funded by sale of strategic crude oil reserves, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
31 March 2022 - 18:11
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday announced government's plan for a two-month reduction in fuel taxes. Stock photo.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday announced government's plan for a two-month reduction in fuel taxes. Stock photo.
Image: vladstar/123rf

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday said the proposed reduction in the general fuel levy for two months is intended to support a phasing in of the expected fuel price increases in the short term.

“This will go some way in assisting South Africans to adjust to the new reality,” he told parliament.

Godongwana proposed a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy by R1.50/l from April 6 to May 31.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana proposes temporary reduction in fuel levy

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday proposed that the general fuel levy should be temporarily reduced by R1.50 per litre.
News
1 hour ago

The proposal will be included in the 2022 Rates and Monetary Amount and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill.

“This will reduce the levy for petrol from R3.85/ to R2.35/l. The levy on diesel will be reduced from R3.70/l to R2.20/l.

“These amounts exclude other levies such as the Road Accident Fund levy and the carbon fuel levy.

“The revenue will be recouped through a sale of strategic crude oil reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund, which is a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund. The sale would be required to raise about R6bn,” Godongwana said.

We are doing all of these things in line with our overall commitment to keeping money in the pockets of South Africans during these trying times, while at the same time restoring the health of our public finances
Enoch Godongwana, finance minister

Tabling the budget last month, the minister announced there would be no increase in the general fuel levy and the RAF levy for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

“Our aim was to protect in particular poor households who spend the majority of their income on food and transport against record-high increases in fuel prices.”

The price of crude oil has increased sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and this has had a direct affect on fuel prices in SA.

Though the reduction in the levy will be temporary, a broader package of relief measures will be explored and will come into effect after May 31.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe had proposed a package of measures to be introduced on June 1.

These include a reduction in the basic fuel price of 3c/l and the introduction of a price cap on 93 octane petrol. The latter measure means retailers can sell below the regulated prices.

“We are doing all of these things in line with our overall commitment to keeping money in the pockets of South Africans during these trying times while restoring the health of our public finances,” Godongwana said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana proposes temporary reduction in fuel levy

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday proposed that the general fuel levy should be temporarily reduced by R1.50 per litre.
News
1 hour ago

What you need to know about the fuel tax ‘holiday’ proposed for motorists

How long will the "holiday" be? How much will I really save? We have the answers.
News
1 day ago

Fuel taxes should be put on hold, government told

A short-term tax exemption on all petroleum products could cushion consumers from record high fuel prices, says parliament committee
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  3. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...