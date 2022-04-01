‘For one week and one day, we stared into the heart of darkness’: Ramaphosa on July 2021 unrest and looting

The government is taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence of the July 2021 unrest and looting that caused death and injury and wiped R50bn from the economy, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Giving evidence at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing on Friday, Ramaphosa acknowledged the government was poorly prepared for what he called “an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage”.

“The fundamental cause of this unrest was a deliberate decision by certain individuals to instigate, co-ordinate and incite widespread destruction of property, violence and looting.

“The identity of these individuals and the motives for their actions are the subject of ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.”

Ramaphosa said he felt “the greatest sense of betrayal that there were among us those who would go so far as to plot to destroy this very country we have spent the past 28 years building”.