Neglected North West town spruced up 'just to impress Cyril'
Residents and municipal workers say rare clean-up happened only because the president came to town
13 March 2022 - 00:00
Mahikeng residents woke to a government hard at work this week, with municipal workers dispatched all over town cutting grass and filling the gaping potholes that are a common feature in the North West capital...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.