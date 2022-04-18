National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
18 April 2022 - 21:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.
“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.
Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.
"This is a humanitarian disaster that calls for a massive and urgent relief effort," said Ramaphosa.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.