Politics

National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

18 April 2022 - 21:30 By TIMESLIVE
A search and rescue team member looks for bodies with the help of a dog, after torrential rains that triggered floods and mudslides, in Umbumbulu, near Durban, on April 18 2022.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.

“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.

Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.

"This is a humanitarian disaster that calls for a massive and urgent relief effort," said Ramaphosa.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

