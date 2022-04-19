Sihle Zikalala responds to suggestion he should have queued for water with others in the community

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has noted suggestions he and his family should have queued for water like the rest of his community.

This after a video emerged of a tanker delivering water to his north coast home, amid water shortages after devastating floods in the province.

While the premier slammed suggestions of preferential treatment and claimed it was “blatant propaganda, uncalled for, mischievous and malicious”, some on social media suggested he should have just stood in line with everyone else affected by water outages.

“Next time, Premier Zikalala, to avoid the hullabaloo have the water tanker park on a neutral spot like a community hall and queue together with your neighbours, jerrycan in hand (even if you already had water). This simple action would speak volumes about the type of leader you are,” said one user.

Zikala responded, saying the point was taken.