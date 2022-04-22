×

Politics

‘What total rubbish’: Helen Zille denies ‘hating black people’ amid outcry over poverty comments

22 April 2022 - 10:00
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says she will not be deterred from her 'search for the truth'. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has hit back at claims she “hates black people” amid an outcry over her recent claim that being poor in Cape Town is better than in many townships and informal settlements in SA. 

Zille claimed some were peddling outrage over her claims, and drew attention to alleged difficulties faced by firefighters.

This was met with a response from a user who said Zille’s comments show she “hates black people”.

Zille did not let the accusation slide.

I do not hate any person, let alone any full category of people. I just love telling the truth. If it offends you, I am sorry, but I won’t stop my search for truth.”

She also slammed suggestions she “celebrated when black people are in poverty”, calling it “total rubbish”. 

Speaking on 702 this week, Zille said service delivery and easy access to services such as education and healthcare was the reason most people migrated to the province. 

“Even if you live in a shack, you are far more likely to have electricity, close access to running water, sewerage and all of those things than people anywhere else in the country. Life is much better for the poor in the Western Cape than it is in the rest of the country because access to services work,” she said. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought about her comments.

Most (42%) said they do not listen to what Zille has to say, 38% said she had a point, and 20% percent said the comments were tone-deaf.

