‘What total rubbish’: Helen Zille denies ‘hating black people’ amid outcry over poverty comments

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has hit back at claims she “hates black people” amid an outcry over her recent claim that being poor in Cape Town is better than in many townships and informal settlements in SA.

Zille claimed some were peddling outrage over her claims, and drew attention to alleged difficulties faced by firefighters.

This was met with a response from a user who said Zille’s comments show she “hates black people”.

Zille did not let the accusation slide.

“I do not hate any person, let alone any full category of people. I just love telling the truth. If it offends you, I am sorry, but I won’t stop my search for truth.”

She also slammed suggestions she “celebrated when black people are in poverty”, calling it “total rubbish”.