Politics

Fourth part of state capture report to be released on Friday

28 April 2022 - 22:19 By TimesLIVE
The fourth part of the state capture inquiry report will be presented to the presidency on Friday morning. The inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo, pictured. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The presidency will formally receive the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.

“The presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented, about 10am, to the presidency by the secretary of the commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala,” the presidency said in  statement.

Chief justice and commission chairperson Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.

The presidency formally received the third part of the report on March 1.

On Thursday, the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the final delivery of the state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.

This followed an urgent application heard unopposed on Thursday. 

The final instalment of the report was initially meant to be delivered at the end of April.

But Zondo said in court papers the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by then.

TimesLIVE

