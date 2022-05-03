×

Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
03 May 2022 - 09:38
The discussion finds that the ANC's history has led to an opaque and insufficiently democratic set of practices.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?

That was the framing question of this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, in which ANC member Chrispin Phiri articulated his critique of his party’s suboptimal internal electoral processes.

Listen to a section of the conversation here: 

To listen to the full episode and read the full article, go here

TimesLIVE

