Eusebius on TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?
03 May 2022 - 09:38
Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?
That was the framing question of this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, in which ANC member Chrispin Phiri articulated his critique of his party’s suboptimal internal electoral processes.
Listen to a section of the conversation here:
To listen to the full episode and read the full article, go here.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.