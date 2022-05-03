Workers' Day should also focus on addressing high unemployment: John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the focus of Workers' Day should also be on addressing SA's high unemployment rate and discussing potential solutions to the crisis.

Speaking on the commemoration of May Day on Sunday, Steenhuisen called for job creation and support for businesses and investors.

He said government needs to create an environment that will attract investment and allow existing businesses to either expand or keep their doors open by removing red tape, improving labour laws and ensuring ease of doing business.

“Talk alone will not create jobs. Talk alone will not convince investors that SA is a viable and attractive investment option. The talk will not make it easier or safer to keep businesses operational in SA ...

“The people who create jobs, from the owners of large multinational corporations to small microenterprises, base their decisions on whether to start a new business on rational factors only, not on the words and sentiments of leaders,” he said.

Steenhuisen said shoddy service delivery and struggling Eskom were contributing factors to investor uncertainty.