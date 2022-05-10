5 talking points from Cyril Ramaphosa’s Eastern Cape elective conference address

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC leaders to recommit to the party’s values and serving their communities.

The president addressed ANC leaders during the closing of the ninth elective conference in the Eastern Cape that saw Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC provincial chair.

Service delivery, unity among ANC leaders and rebuilding the economy after the pandemic and floods were some of the talking points Ramaphosa touched on during his address.

Here are five highlights from his speech:

You are servants of the people

Ramaphosa said elected leaders must regard themselves as servants of the people and ensure their wellbeing.

“You should be at the forefront of improving the lives of our people and the recovery of our economy, reducing unemployment, eliminating poverty, hunger, and increasing investment and economic growth.”

Uniting the ANC

The president said the newly elected leaders must unite the ANC in the Eastern Cape and restore public trust in it. He said the new leadership took over at the most crucial time for the ANC in the province.

“Your mandate is to unite the ANC here in the Eastern Cape now that the branches have spoken. It is up to you to take forward our programme of action as spelt out in our January 8 statement.”

Rebuilding after Covid-19

Ramaphosa said rebuilding after a devastating Covid-19 pandemic will be a challenge. He said the loss of 2-million jobs during the pandemic was unprecedented and has worsened the challenges of the poor.

He said efforts to rebuild were destroyed by the July unrest and more recently the floods that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“It is us who must find ways, means and answers to navigate our people around these challenges.”

Oscar Mabuyane — a committed advocate for the ANC

Ramaphosa spoke glowingly of Mabuyane.

“In him, you have as a province a committed advocate at various platforms we have that the infrastructure build in the province must be improved and I agree with him. He never stops talking about the roads in the province and that will be the area of focus for us so we will continue improving.”

ANC unity

The president said leaders must ensure unity among themselves and rid the party of factionalism.

“Our task is to ensure unity in action. It must be principled, promote the values of the ANC, promoting integrity and making sure that the ANC can regain the trust that our people used to have in it.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.