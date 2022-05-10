KZN cop arrested for alleged deadly assault on his mother

A woman died after her policeman son allegedly savagely assaulted her and locked her in her Clermont township house, west of Durban, over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Tuesday said the policeman was arrested.

“It is alleged that a police officer stationed at KwaDabeka community service centre badly assaulted his mother and locked her in the house at the weekend. The grandmother’s helper and little child who were in the house allegedly escaped through the window to plead for help from neighbours,” she said.

Khoza said the woman, identified as Greta Xaba, allegedly suffered frequent assaults at the hands of her son.

“Xaba had always refused to open cases or allow anyone to talk about her abuse by her son.

“It is so heartbreaking to learn about the brutal assaults of a senior citizen, resulting in her demise. It is also very hard to believe that a child can continuously abuse his mother. We could not even imagine that a police officer entrusted with responsibilities to protect the vulnerable would be the one involved in such a criminal act,” said Khoza.

She said it was more hurtful that Xaba could not be saved from the brutality she had allegedly suffered for years.

“It is unfortunate that we could not protect Xaba from her abusive child.”

A team of social workers was dispatched to the Xaba family to provide psychosocial support.

TimesLIVE

