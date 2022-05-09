×

Politics

RECORDED | Ramaphosa delivers closing address at Eastern Cape elective conference

09 May 2022 - 15:45 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver closing remarks at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.

The highly contested conference saw Oscar Mabuyane retaining the chairmanship position with a win against contender Babalo Madikizela.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Clean sweep for Mabuyane slate

Oscar Mabuyane has retained the ANC Eastern Cape's chairmanship with a win against contender Babalo Madikizela.
Politics
9 hours ago

Voting continues at Eastern Cape ANC conference

Voting for officials at the ANC elective conference in the Eastern Cape continued on Monday morning after a lengthy delay over the adoption of ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Eastern Cape ANC beefs up security as conference temperature heats up

A tight ring of security has been cast over the ANC’s elective conference in the Eastern Cape ostensibly in attempts to avoid repeat scenes of five ...
Politics
1 day ago
