RECORDED | Ramaphosa delivers closing address at Eastern Cape elective conference
09 May 2022 - 15:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver closing remarks at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.
The highly contested conference saw Oscar Mabuyane retaining the chairmanship position with a win against contender Babalo Madikizela.
TimesLIVE
