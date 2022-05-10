×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

10 May 2022 - 14:06
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.
Image: Gallo Images

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a car accident.

Moerane was involved in a “horrible” crash late on Monday night and has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, Moerane is said to have slipped into a coma after being resuscitated when his heart stopped on Tuesday morning.

The ANC confirmed the accident in a statement on Tuesday.

“Cde Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition receiving medical attention in hospital,” ANC Johannesburg secretary Dada Morero said.

“To this end, the ANC wishes Cde Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Cde Mpho to ensure his full recovery.”

Moerane is the ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg municipality, a position he has held since the local government elections last year. 

He was the city’s mayor for a month after the death of then mayor Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in the south of Johannesburg.

Moerane was expected to contest for the regional chairperson position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference at the weekend. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Former buddies to clash over top ANC job

Six months ago former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane and his comrade ANC regional secretary Dada Morero were inseparable – often sharing drinks at ...
News
2 days ago

Joburg mayor Matongo dies

City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident after attending an ANC election campaign with President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.
News
7 months ago

‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay for services

The DA-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg is demanding millions of rands owed to it by the government and the Gauteng provincial government ...
News
2 months ago

More chaos erupts in Joburg council as minority parties threaten criminal charges

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse pleaded with councillors to co-operate and put the interests of constituents first.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics
  4. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  5. Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term Politics

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil