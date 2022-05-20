×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Heavy rains halt visit by Ramaphosa and ANC top brass to KZN

20 May 2022 - 21:56 By TimesLIVE
The African National Congress says it has decided to postpone the Kwa-Zulu Natal launch of the Letsema programme due to heavy rainfall predicted for Saturday. File image.
The African National Congress says it has decided to postpone the Kwa-Zulu Natal launch of the Letsema programme due to heavy rainfall predicted for Saturday. File image.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

Heavy rainfall predicted for KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday has forced the ANC to postpone the launch of the Letsema programme in the province.

The programme was scheduled to be led by national officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, members of the national executive committee and provincial and regional leaders of the party.

The ANC said the programme, which was initially launched in Mangaung on April 23,  is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of service delivery and engaging communities to take an active role in resolving service delivery bottlenecks.

The KwaZulu-Natal leg of the programme was expected to showcase the direct spin-offs of public and private partnerships in resolving community challenges in the wake of recent floods which claimed over 400 lives, destroyed public infrastructure and left hundreds of families destitute.

The ruling party said the event was postponed until further notice, 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

RATE IT: Cyril Ramaphosa promises to restructure economy for job creation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to create more jobs for young people.
Politics
3 weeks ago

‘Nothing sinister, strange or funny’: Ramaphosa on visiting ANC structures in Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is nothing “sinister” about his decision to visit the ANC in the Eastern Cape ahead of its provincial conference.
Politics
2 months ago

Ramaphosa takes imbizo to Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to spend the day with communities from Carolina and surrounding towns in Mpumalanga to listen to ...
Politics
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  5. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...