Heavy rains halt visit by Ramaphosa and ANC top brass to KZN

Heavy rainfall predicted for KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday has forced the ANC to postpone the launch of the Letsema programme in the province.

The programme was scheduled to be led by national officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, members of the national executive committee and provincial and regional leaders of the party.

The ANC said the programme, which was initially launched in Mangaung on April 23, is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of service delivery and engaging communities to take an active role in resolving service delivery bottlenecks.

The KwaZulu-Natal leg of the programme was expected to showcase the direct spin-offs of public and private partnerships in resolving community challenges in the wake of recent floods which claimed over 400 lives, destroyed public infrastructure and left hundreds of families destitute.

The ruling party said the event was postponed until further notice,

