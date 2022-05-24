×

Politics

Irvin Jim suffers major blow as suspended Saftu NOBs lose vote

After Numsa's dominance in debates for two days, voting favoured their nemesis, Zwelinzima Vavi

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
24 May 2022 - 20:56

Numsa members have suffered their first defeat at the heated Saftu national congress at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

This happened when the Numsa-sponsored motion to have the four suspended Saftu national office bearers (NOBs) reinstated was defeated. In a result that vindicates Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, 367 delegates voted for the suspensions to remain in place, while 325 wanted the suspended members reinstated.

The result brings Numsa’s slate, which included all the suspended NOBs, into disarray. 

The four Saftu NOBs were suspended by the federation's national executive committee in March after their attempt to suspend Vavi. 

But Numsa quickly moved to dismiss the results as suspicious after the IEC reported that a total of 746 votes were received in contrast to the adopted credentials of 707 voting delegates.

But the IEC clarified, saying there were 750 ballot papers, to make room for cancellations.

“In that instance we printed 746, of which 692 were used,” said an IEC official, putting the matter to bed.

Vavi-backing Saftu union affiliates were in high spirits, saying “the writing is on the wall” for Vavi to retain his position as general secretary. 

