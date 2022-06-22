Amid infighting, ANC Gauteng conference to focus on keeping voters

The ANC in Gauteng says its provincial congress due to start on Thursday will prioritise a discussion on how a further electoral decline, or even a total defeat, can be avoided in the general election in 2024.

Senior party leaders on Wednesday indicated that it would be naive of them to underestimate early indications that citizens were growing increasingly unhappy with how they run the country’s economic hub.

Political pundits have suggested that the ANC in Gauteng could be out of power after the 2024 national and provincial general elections after it won the 2019 poll by a whisker — getting 50.19% of the vote compared with 53.59% in 2014 and 64.04% in 2009.

In a press briefing on its state of readiness, the party announced it will run its conference at The Lakes Hotels in Benoni from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.