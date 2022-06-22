×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Fifth and final state capture report handover

22 June 2022 - 15:55 By TimesLIVE

.

The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report is due to be released by inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo today.

PODCAST | Is SA ripe to be captured... again?

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More delays in release of final state capture report

The release of the final state capture inquiry report has again been delayed.
Politics
2 days ago

Zondo: Ramaphosa did not interfere in postponement of issuing final state capture report

State capture inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo has denied meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the “timing” of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa, Zondo to come clean on state capture report 'timing' meeting

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo come clean about their discussions that ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  2. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  3. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  4. Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG Politics
  5. We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi Politics

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...