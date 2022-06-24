‘There are better discussions than terms of reference’: Maimane on ActionSA banning use of ‘comrade’

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to pour cold water on ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba banning the use of the word “comrade”, saying there are more important issues to worry about.

Mashaba said “comrade” had developed a new meaning in SA and now refers to “thugs and thieves” disguised as politicians.

“The term ‘comrades’ is banned in ActionSA. Comrades are thugs and thieves. If anyone calls you comrade, you refuse, because they only call you comrade when they want to corrupt you.”

He asked his party members to refer to each other as “actioners”.

“We are not communists. Comrade is a communist term. In ActionSA, we are ‘actioners’.”

Weighing in on the stance, Maimane said with everything SA is facing there were better discussions than terms of reference.

“In a country beset with challenges of unemployment, load-shedding, decaying infrastructure, crime and corruption, a collapsing and failing state, surely there can be better discussions than terms of reference. Just my thoughts. We must focus on the challenges we face,” said Maimane.