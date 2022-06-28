Give rotation a chance, AU chief pleads with Pan-African Parliament ahead of elections

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has pleaded with Pan-African Parliament (PAP) delegates to give the southern and north African regions a chance to lead the institution.

Mahamat, who is expected to facilitate the PAP elections, confirmed the principle of rotation has not yet been ratified and cannot be enforceable at this week’s gathering.

“I want to be clear and sincere with you all. It is regrettable the protocol establishing rotation has not entered into force because of a lack of the required number of ratifications. From the legal point of view, it is obviously not effective,” Mahamat said in his opening address at the PAP session which started in Midrand, Gauteng on Tuesday.

The principle of rotation provides for the PAP presidency to rotate among the five regions of the AU, namely north, west, east, central and southern Africa. It is followed by the AU in all its organs as a means to unite the continent.

Of the five regions, the southern and north regions are the only two that have not held the presidency since its inception in 2004.