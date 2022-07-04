Suspended public enterprises DG was involved in SAA sale process: department

Suspended public enterprises director-general (DG) Kgathatso Tlhakudi was part of the process of disposing of 51% of the government’s shareholding in SAA to a strategic equity partner (SEP) last year.

This is according to the department of public enterprises, which issued a press statement on Monday threatening legal action over “false and distorted” information about the process and on the leakage of official information.

The department rejected as misinformation reports that Tlhakudi was not involved in the SEP process. “This is incorrect. The director-general was involved in the process.”

“He engaged with the potential SEPs when the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was signed. He also communicated the outcome of the expression interest to the parties.

“Furthermore, the letter of acceptance of Harith General Partners as the preferred bidder for SAA was signed by the DG,” said the department.