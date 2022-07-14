In his address at a media briefing on Thursday, Malema touched on several issues facing the country, including soaring levels of crime and a debilitating economic crisis.
The EFF’s list of demands includes an end to load-shedding, reduction of fuel prices, the removal of some ministers and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Malema not happy with ‘criminal’ president and ‘his gangsters’, plans shutdown
Image: ALON SKUY
EFF leader Julius Malema has plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, including building an impeachment case against him.
Listen:
In his address at a media briefing on Thursday, Malema touched on several issues facing the country, including soaring levels of crime and a debilitating economic crisis.
The EFF’s list of demands includes an end to load-shedding, reduction of fuel prices, the removal of some ministers and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
RECORDED | EFF's Julius Malema addresses the media
LISTEN | Ramaphosa ‘anxious and keen’ to address nation on Eskom: Vincent Magwenya
WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills
Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos