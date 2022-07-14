×

Politics

LISTEN | Malema not happy with ‘criminal’ president and ‘his gangsters’, plans shutdown

14 July 2022 - 15:42
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Thursday. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, including building an impeachment case against him.

Listen:

In his address at a media briefing on Thursday, Malema touched on several issues facing the country, including soaring levels of crime and a debilitating economic crisis. 

The EFF’s list of demands includes an end to load-shedding, reduction of fuel prices, the removal of some ministers and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

