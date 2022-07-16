×

Blade Nzimande to chair SACP, David Masondo is second general secretary

Higher education minister defeats former DG Gwebinkundla Qonde.

16 July 2022 - 16:37
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Newly elected general secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila and new chairperson Blade Nzimande share a light moment at a press conference at the party's national congress on July 13 2022 in Boksburg.
Newly elected general secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila and new chairperson Blade Nzimande share a light moment at a press conference at the party's national congress on July 13 2022 in Boksburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande has been elected national chair of the SA Communist Party. He defeated his adversary Gwebinkundla 'Gwebs' Qonde by 118 votes.

This as Nzimande vacates the position of general secretary of the party, which will be occupied by Solly Mapaila, who was elected unopposed. Deputy minister of finance David Masondo was elected unopposed as second general secretary.

Nzimande will be deputised by public works minister Thulas Nxesi.

Madala Masuku, who was Mpumalanga provincial leader of the SACP, was elected Mapaila's first deputy while Joyce Moloi-Moropa returns as national treasurer.

