Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande has been elected national chair of the SA Communist Party. He defeated his adversary Gwebinkundla 'Gwebs' Qonde by 118 votes.
This as Nzimande vacates the position of general secretary of the party, which will be occupied by Solly Mapaila, who was elected unopposed. Deputy minister of finance David Masondo was elected unopposed as second general secretary.
Nzimande will be deputised by public works minister Thulas Nxesi.
Madala Masuku, who was Mpumalanga provincial leader of the SACP, was elected Mapaila's first deputy while Joyce Moloi-Moropa returns as national treasurer.
Blade Nzimande to chair SACP, David Masondo is second general secretary
Higher education minister defeats former DG Gwebinkundla Qonde.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
