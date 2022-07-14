×

Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’

It is suspicious that the former spy boss’ complaint coincided with plans to release of Zondo’s report implicating Fraser, says outgoing SACP leader

14 July 2022 - 18:03
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

SACP’s longest-serving general secretary Blade Nzimande has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala farmgate scandal...

