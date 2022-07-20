×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa opens black industrialists conference

20 July 2022 - 10:44

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday delivering the keynote address at the inaugural black industrialists and exporters conference in Sandton.

“The conference will highlight how broad-based empowerment enables the growth and job-creation strategy, specifically on the value it adds to the economy,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

He said it would also showcase the progress of government measures in promoting access and transformation to more black industrialists in the economy and the opportunities offered by the Africa Free Continental Trade Area.     

Ramaphosa has been championing the programme which has empowered more than 800 black industrialists since 2015. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa to attend conference for black industrialists and exporters

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening of the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters ...
Politics
1 day ago

European Council commits to assisting Africa to produce fertiliser, says presidency

Africa is a step closer to producing fertiliser after President Cyril Ramaphosa and EU Council president Charles Michel agreed on a way forward.
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  2. Step-aside rule is compromising ANC: KZN chair hopeful Sandile Zungu Politics
  3. Ramaphosa set to announce new measures to resolve electricity crisis Politics
  4. Blade Nzimande’s opponents out in the cold from SACP top structure Politics
  5. Mantashe wants new state power company to report to him Politics

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro