×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Give integrity commission more teeth, says Kgalema Motlanthe

While former president says the commission is not a disciplinary structure, it is there to ensure integrity of the ANC isn't compromised.

30 July 2022 - 17:37
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe with Baleka Mbete at the ANC policy conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg. He has recently criticised president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe with Baleka Mbete at the ANC policy conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg. He has recently criticised president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has proposed that the party’s integrity commission be given more teeth to fight corruption.

Motlanthe, who is also the head of the ANC electoral committee, told journalists during a walkabout at the ANC national policy conference he believes the group of elders must be given authority to implement it's recommendations as the party fights corruption.

The integrity commission recommends to the national executive committee what steps need to be taken against members who have brought the party into disrepute. It is the NEC that makes the final decision.

The integrity commission is expected to advise the ANC on the steps it will take against members who were mentioned in the judicial commission on state capture report.

The integrity commission is expected to advise the ANC on the steps it will take against members who were mentioned in the judicial commission on state capture report.
The integrity commission is expected to advise the ANC on the steps it will take against members who were mentioned in the judicial commission on state capture report.
Image: Nolo Moima

However, doubts have been raised over the structure's ability to implement the recommendations made in the report.

While Motlanthe said the integrity commission was not a disciplinary structure, its job is to ensure the integrity of the organisation is never compromised.

“They come up with recommendations, the weakness in the organisation is that their recommendations are submitted to the office of the secretary-general and it ends there. They have no authority to ensure that the NEC acts on their recommendations — that's something that has to be strengthened, they do need original authority from conference itself.”

He added that the ANC was at its weakest. “The strength of the ANC over the years has always been that it is home to a whole spectrum of political schools ... and always united in pursuit of a common goal ... the ANC needs that cohesion around policy positions.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

‘No dependable and sustainable solution’: Shivambu gives Ramaphosa’s energy crisis plan the thumbs down

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has poured cold water on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s measures to resolve the country’s electricity crisis
Politics
3 days ago

ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next?

Can the red berets survive without Julius Malema at the helm?
Politics
2 days ago

RECORDED | Julius Malema addresses members at party's 9th anniversary

EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering the keynote address as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary at Dr Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein, Free ...
Politics
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  2. Discipline and possible ructions top of mind as ANC policy conference begins Politics
  3. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  4. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics
  5. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way