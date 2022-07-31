WATCH | 'Step-aside policy here to stay' says Ramaphosa as ANC policy conference

The ANC concluded it's sixth national policy conference on a reflective note, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the party's renewal was an overarching theme.

The question of corruption and "unacceptable conduct" by party members also featured high on the party's agenda for the conference.

"The overwhelming view of conference is for the retention of the step-aside provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and it's leadership. Conference also noted that there are strong concerns on the perceived lack of consistency," he said.

Ramaphosa said the conference concluded that "rebuilding organisation is quite an urgent mission."

He also touched on the issue of ANC staff who have not been paid their full salaries, saying the party thanked them for their commitment.

"Conference has determined that the resolution of the financial challenges that staff are facing must be addressed as a matter of priority," he said.

Resolutions from this conference will be carried forward to discussion in the December elective conference, where they will be ratified as official party policy.

TimesLIVE

