WOMEN'S DAY | 'Women today must take a stand together — we need to pull each other up': Lindiwe Zulu
Image: Linda Mthombeni
Young women need to focus on their education to break the cycle of being treated like second-class citizens.
This is according to minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu, who spoke to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the launch of the Ferguson Foundation in Johannesburg on Friday night.
Zulu was speaking in a month which saw particularly horrific incidents of violence against women, when they are supposed to be celebrated.
"It's always scary being a woman when there so many women being abused and so many women in such a difficult time. But it's most important to realise that the time has come for change because we are not going to be saved by somebody else," she said.
'We have to make decisions as women to break the cycle of violence.
"Abuse is not normal. It's not normal for young women to see the violence they're seeing."
Image: Sunday Times
