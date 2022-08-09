×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WOMEN'S DAY | 'Women today must take a stand together — we need to pull each other up': Lindiwe Zulu

09 August 2022 - 06:26
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu. File photo.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu. File photo.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

Young women need to focus on their education to break the cycle of being treated like second-class citizens.

This is according to minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu, who spoke to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the launch of the Ferguson Foundation in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Zulu was speaking in a month which saw particularly horrific incidents of violence against women, when they are supposed to be celebrated. 

"It's always scary being a woman when there so many women being abused and so many women in such a difficult time. But it's most important to realise that the time has come for change because we are not going to be saved by somebody else," she said.

'We have to make decisions as women to break the cycle of violence.

"Abuse is not normal. It's not normal for young women to see the violence they're seeing."

The Sunday Times front page published ahead of Women's Day mourned those lost to the scourge of gender-based violence.
The Sunday Times front page published ahead of Women's Day mourned those lost to the scourge of gender-based violence.
Image: Sunday Times

She said young women need to turn to strong women within their families for guidance.

"You need to break the cycle of crying and weakness and being treated like a second-class citizen.

"It is easy to say the conditions are not right, but instead young women must focus on their education. They need positive energy and to realise that nobody is going to take them out of their situation except themselves.

"You don't need somebody to tell you how pretty you are, especially today. More girls need to be educated and need to go to university. Girls need to be bold.

"We need more women in decision-making bodies so young women can look up to them as leaders."

She said despite the plight of GBV there were also many positive things women could be proud of. She gave Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis as an example of women leaders making an impact in the world.

"We got here because women fought for our rights. Women today must take a stand together and advocate. We need to pull each other up.

"Believe in yourself. Don't allow anyone to bring you down."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE

Call out the men who make our country a perilous place to be female

The scourge of GBV will only get worse until SA’s men accept they have to change their Neolithic attitudes.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘The sexual abuse of women, children is written into the DNA of our country’

The government has failed the women and children of SA, who continue to face horrendous crimes against them, as leaders pay lip service to the ...
News
2 days ago

GBV laws might be moving with the times, but SA attitudes are not

Two challenges worsening SA’s gender-based violence problem are the domestic nature of the offence and inequalities in the courts’ treatment of ...
News
2 days ago

Practical systemic changes needed to move the needle on gender power

How can we end the rape epidemic when we consistently ignore the insights that come from anti-rape activists, asks Pumla Dineo Gqola.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘SA needs a new women’s movement’: Veteran activist Sophia Williams-de Bruyn

ANC veteran and women’s march leader Sophia Williams-de Bruyn says SA needs a new united civil society movement to address its problems.
News
23 hours ago

READ MORE:

‘This is your (woman) captain’ — SAA’s plans for all-female flight crews on Women’s Day

To mark Women’s Day, SAA has placed select flights under the complete control of women to celebrate their success and demonstrate support for gender ...
News
3 hours ago

SA on upward trend towards achieving gender equality: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is on the right track towards achieving gender equality — and for this, women of today have the generation of ...
Politics
21 hours ago

WOMEN'S DAY | Meet Joburg morgue's all-women team: 'It's not glamorous like you see on TV'

'#MortuaryProblems' is how these women banter about their unique on-the-job challenges.
News
3 hours ago

Women’s Month: 5 gender-based violence cases that have made headlines in 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled gender-based violence the country’s second pandemic at the height of the global health crisis in 2020.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  3. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  4. Concern over tampering of phones, emails at public protector's office Politics
  5. Storm clouds gather for the president over Farmgate Politics

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...