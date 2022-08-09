×

News

WATCH | Black Sash still fighting for social justice, 60 years on

Black Sash patron Mary Burton and Black Sash Trust executive director, Rachel Bukasa, discuss the organisation's past and its new role in post-apartheid SA

09 August 2022 - 06:09 By CLAIRE KEETON
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“The strength of the Black Sash is that it was formed by women, who have fantastic power when they work together,” says Mary Burton...

