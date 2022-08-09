WATCH | Black Sash still fighting for social justice, 60 years on
Black Sash patron Mary Burton and Black Sash Trust executive director, Rachel Bukasa, discuss the organisation's past and its new role in post-apartheid SA
09 August 2022 - 06:09
“The strength of the Black Sash is that it was formed by women, who have fantastic power when they work together,” says Mary Burton...
