Politics

WATCH LIVE | Motsoaledi briefs media on digitisation amid heightened tensions over zama zamas

11 August 2022 - 10:34 By TImesLIVE

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is briefing the media on Thursday on the digitisation of records project as the country reels from heightened tensions over illegal mining allegedly by undocumented foreign nationals. 

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE Premium reported that informal mineworkers from Maputo said they were pained by the recent rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, allegedly by a group of other informal miners.

The eight women were part of a group of models who were shooting a music video when they were attacked. 

The attack sparked outrage which led community members to go on the rampage beating scores of zama zamas before handing them over to the police.

TimesLIVE

