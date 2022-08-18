Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma predicts possible arrest after Hawks' July riots investigation

Earlier this week, Sambudla-Zuma shared an image of herself on social media, stating she is the daughter of “a great man” and will not be intimidated.
The Hawks are indirectly investigating the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma for her alleged role in the unrest and looting last year.
This comes after her name appeared in a statement obtained by the Hawks.
Sambudla-Zuma claimed her possible arrest is going to be “Hollywood style” on a Friday.
“I’m told this is how my arrest will probably play out: arrest me Hollywood style on a Friday. Consider denying bail but there might be some pressure to grant the bail. Then give me bail conditions which will include that I stay off social media, especially Twitter,” she said.
Earlier this week, Sambudla-Zuma shared an image of herself on social media, stating she is the daughter of “a great man” and will not be intimidated.
“My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time] of politics, Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote.
Her father’s namesake foundation also weighed in on the reports, concerned “the persecution of [former] president Zuma is being extended to his children”.
“How could poor people without smartphones, data and probably not even on Twitter or literate be said to have been influenced through Twitter? Madness,” said the JGZ Foundation.
