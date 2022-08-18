×

Politics

NPA to assess evidence in sexual assault complaint against finance minister Enoch Godongwana

Godongwana to know soon whether police will be instructed to continue their investigation into him

18 August 2022 - 12:28 By Graeme Hosken and Kgaugelo Masweneng
A Kruger National Park masseuse lodged a complaint against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A Kruger National Park masseuse lodged a complaint against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Mpumalanga police investigating allegations of sexual assault against finance minister Enoch Godongwana have handed the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE the docket was handed over on Monday.

“The docket contains certain statements. We are awaiting a decision from the NPA on how the matter should proceed and what other additional information is required if any at all.”

Mohlala declined to elaborate on whose statements were in the docket or on when a decision from the NPA was expected.

Godongwana has denied the allegations he sexually assaulted a masseuse while on holiday with his wife at the Kruger National Park’s Skukuza camp.

Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has become embroiled in an alleged sex scandal after a masseuse at a five-star hotel in the Kruger National Park ...
News
4 days ago

Godongwana denies claims of sexual harassment

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Saturday issued a statement saying a complaint of sexual harassment had been laid against him.
Politics
4 days ago

ANCWL calls on police & ANC for swift action on sexual assault allegations against Godongwana

The ANC women’s league on Monday called on law enforcement agencies to deal swiftly with allegartions of sexual assault and sexual harassment against ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC integrity commission to discuss sexual assault claim against Godongwana

A Kruger National Park masseuse has laid charges against the finance minister for 'fondling' her.
Politics
1 day ago
