Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama
14 August 2022 - 00:04 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA and SABELO SKITI
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has become embroiled in an alleged sex scandal after a masseuse at a five-star hotel in the Kruger National Park is said to have reported him to the police for alleged sexual assault...
