Politics

‘It’s all in Malema’s head’ — what you said about Mbeki’s ‘coup’

19 August 2022 - 11:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
EFF leader Julius Malema claimed former president Thabo Mbeki wants to get rid of President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema claimed former president Thabo Mbeki wants to get rid of President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on EFF leader Julius Malema’s claim that Thabo Mbeki is plotting with former spy boss Arthur Fraser to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Wednesday Malema alleged that Fraser, who filed a complaint with police against Ramaphosa earlier this year, was working with the Mbeki. He claimed Mbeki was planning a comeback to lead the ANC.

He said the former president's return to the political arena stemmed from Mbeki being “disgruntled for not finishing his term”.

“RET forces of the ANC have never in jubilation celebrated Fraser, including on the Phala Phala allegations. They have never declared Fraser a hero and used Phala Phala as a way of decampaigning the president. That is why it was difficult to raise it in the policy conference of the ANC because it was not their initiative.

“They are asking themselves whose agenda Fraser is driving. The answer is Fraser is with [former] president Mbeki in the unseating of President Ramaphosa, because Mbeki says he is still disgruntled for not finishing his term. Fraser is working with Mbeki and not the RET forces.”

Mbeki rubbished the claims.

“He [Mbeki] is certain it originates from the old apartheid intelligence machinery [and] is intended to deepen divisions within the ANC and frustrate efforts towards the organisation’s renewal,” said Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought there was a coup afoot.

Most (66%) said it was “all in Malema’s head”, while 14% said they would see how it all plays out.

20% thought there was some truth to the politician’s claim and noted how Mbeki was “suddenly everywhere and very vocal”.

The debate continued on social media.

“Why would he do that? Thabo Mbeki has got nothing to do with Malema’s statement. [former] President Thabo Mbeki won’t stoop that low. He’s a man of integrity,” said Afrika Afrika.

Bonga V Shezi said: “Mbeki criticised [former president Jacob] Zuma’s government and he was applauded, but if he criticises Ramaphosa’s government the tune is changing. He wants to oust Mr Phala Phala. This Zai Zai called Juju is insane.”

Tebogo Ndlovu said he “won’t believe anything coming from Julius Malema’s mouth”. 

