'It's an old idea that's run its time': Fana Mokoena says African leaders must stop fighting for political power

25 August 2022 - 11:00
Former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena says African leaders should step aside once their tenure has ended and let younger leaders take their space.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

“African leaders must stop fighting for political power. It is an old idea that's run its time.”

So says former EFF MP Fana Mokoena, who believes there are many ways of having influence and making money.

Mokoena says African leaders should step aside when their tenure ends and let younger leaders take their space.

“There are many ways of having influence and making money. The world is more dynamic. When it’s your time, step aside and let younger leaders take their space,” he said.

According to Mokoena, the road towards a unified Africa is a long and hard one, and future generations must know unity is crucial for their own survival.

“The road towards a unified Africa is a long and hard one. One we may never achieve in this lifetime. But we must be the generation that begins to carve out that path. Generations behind us must know that the unity of Africa is crucial for their own survival, and it is possible,” he said.

“Those who say the unity of Africa is unachievable clearly have not achieved anything in life. Every seemingly impossible mission begins as an idea. Usually there are those who laugh it off. But visionaries are made of sterner stuff. Africa will unite. Small minds will not see it.”

Mokoena's comments come amid a growing list of concerns over leadership on the continent.

Politics
Previously, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane called on African leaders to take note of events in Sri Lanka, after tens of thousands of residents demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Citizens made their way to the presidential residence in the capital, Colombo, blaming him for the collapse of the tourism-dependent economy.

Weighing in on the protest, Maimane said it was a lesson for African leaders.

“African leaders should take note of events in Sri Lanka. Sooner or later the people stop waiting patiently,” he said.

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie said it is a matter of time before South Africans are “gatvol” of politicians and remove those who do not deliver on their promises.

“South Africans take long to get angry. I don’t think there will be a national election. They have had it with us politicians. They will remove all of us, and rightly so. The real revolution is around the corner. We are governing on borrowed time. Let’s get our act together,” he said.

Politics
Politics
News
