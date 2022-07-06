Gayton McKenzie warns politicians: ‘Citizens have had it and will remove us’

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie says it is a matter of time before South Africans are gatvol of politicians and remove those who do not deliver on their promises.

McKenzie had vowed that by the time he marked his first 100 days in office, there would be no bucket toilet in the Central Karoo district municipality.

This week he shared footage of construction workers removing rocks that make it impossible to lay the pipes for flushing toilets.

“The most frequent answer I got when I inquired about the failure to remove the bucket toilets was that the amount of rocks in the ground made it impossible to lay the pipes. Where there is a will, there is a way. We are laying the pipes,” he said.