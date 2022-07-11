×

Politics

‘African leaders should take note of events in Sri Lanka’ — Maimane

11 July 2022 - 14:08
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: supplied

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on a protest in Sri Lanka where tens of thousands of residents demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 

Citizens made their way to the presidential residence in the capital, Colombo, at the weekend, blaming him for the collapse of the tourism-dependent economy. 

The country has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, a crippling fuel crisis and a ban on chemical fertilisers that was later reversed.

Government finances were crippled by mounting debt and lavish tax breaks given by the Rajapaksa regime. Foreign exchange reserves were quickly depleted as oil prices rose.

Weighing in on the protest, Maimane said it was a lesson for African leaders.

“African leaders should take note of events in Sri Lanka. Sooner or later the people stop waiting patiently,” he said.

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena said the protest taught important lessons.

“Sri Lankans kept defending a toxic political environment and their thumaminas kept depleting the country. Today they are where they are. It is what it is. Lessons to be learnt,” said Mokoena.

Rajapaksa to reign

TimesLIVE reported that Rajapaksa informed Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe he would resign on Monday. 

The country’s entire cabinet will also resign once an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, the prime minister’s office said, as authorities try to overcome a political crisis triggered by the economic woes.

“All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government,” said Wickremesinghe’s office, who has already offered to quit.

TimesLIVE

