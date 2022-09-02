The records show of the R22,557.55 salary McKenzie earned in April, he apparently paid R3,500 for a family to claim the body of their loved one at a mortuary, donated R16,000 to the Central Karoo Netball Club and donated R2,500 for a netball tournaments.
In July, McKenzie spent R45,425 on suppliers and a clean water project for Leeu Gamka.
In his first 100 days in office, among other things, McKenzie removed red tape to allow small investors to start and grow businesses, built six factories, refurbished a local swimming pool and installed the first solar energy panels as part of Central Karoo's energy programme.
McKenzie promised to end blackouts in the municipality within nine months and turn it into “a Dubai” with an energy hub, through a variety of projects, including wind power.
“I want to thank everyone who helped make my 100-day promises a reality. I would never have been able to do it alone. I want to thank those who were cheering from the sidelines and those who prayed that must be achieved. The feeling felt today by the haters is just punishment,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
McKenzie reveals salary and finances amid claims he 'misled the public': here's how much he earned
Image: SUPPLIED
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo district municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie has disclosed his payslip and payment records after allegations that he misled the public about giving up his salary.
McKenzie, after his appointment as mayor in April, publicly gave up his salary, refused a state vehicle and told residents his services would not cost them or the municipality.
He pledged 100% of his salary to fixing the municipality.
According to the SACP, McKenzie misled the public.
IOL reported the SACP submitted a complaint to the public protector, detailing allegations that McKenzie “misled the public” about not drawing a salary from the municipality while his bank records showed otherwise.
McKenzie rubbished the claim, disclosing his alleged August payslip and payment records from April.
“As mayor, I have not taken the standard mayoral car, I have not claimed for any standard expenses [and] I have not claimed for the standard security detail that all other mayors take. Despite this, I have been falsely accused, so for the sake of transparency, here is my payslip and records,” he posted.
The records show of the R22,557.55 salary McKenzie earned in April, he apparently paid R3,500 for a family to claim the body of their loved one at a mortuary, donated R16,000 to the Central Karoo Netball Club and donated R2,500 for a netball tournaments.
In July, McKenzie spent R45,425 on suppliers and a clean water project for Leeu Gamka.
In his first 100 days in office, among other things, McKenzie removed red tape to allow small investors to start and grow businesses, built six factories, refurbished a local swimming pool and installed the first solar energy panels as part of Central Karoo's energy programme.
McKenzie promised to end blackouts in the municipality within nine months and turn it into “a Dubai” with an energy hub, through a variety of projects, including wind power.
“I want to thank everyone who helped make my 100-day promises a reality. I would never have been able to do it alone. I want to thank those who were cheering from the sidelines and those who prayed that must be achieved. The feeling felt today by the haters is just punishment,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Is this what Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu spent years in jail for?' — Hanekom slams McKenzie
WATCH | Gayton McKenzie would switch off foreigner's oxygen 'to save a South African'
'We refuse to jump on the anti-Phophi Ramathuba bandwagon': Gayton McKenzie defends health MEC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos