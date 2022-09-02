Dlamini added that the match against Brazil will be a great start to their preparation for next year's World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand.
“When you've qualified for the World Cup you have to prepare for it. So you can't be stuck in the past (of winning Wafcon). You move away from it and focus on a new journey, and so far it's more about aiming for that goal, which is getting into the World Cup and doing our best.
“We do our best by preparing well and playing Brazil, tough opponents. They're champions in Copa America, but it's a game of football. It's 11 against 11 and we just have to do our best. We can only learn, learn and learn every time we play.
“This is the game we would have loved, as female footballers, to play after winning the Wafcon. They're tough opponents and they're champions. We have to go even higher and get higher opponents.
“We played against Netherlands before we went to the Wafcon and I know they were tough opponents. As a player you want to grow and the more you play tougher opponents, the more you grow as an individual and a team.”
Playing Brazil will toughen us up, says Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini insists no South African player will be overwhelmed or star-struck when they play South American champions Brazil in the first of two friendlies at Soweto's Orlando Stadium on Friday.
The second match is scheduled for Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.
Both teams were crowned champions of their continents in July, with Banyana winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for the first time, while the Brazilians bagged their eighth Copa American Femenina title.
Brazil, runners-up in the Women's Fifa World Cup in 2007, are far ahead of Banyana in the association's rankings, where they're ninth. Banyana, despite being African champions, are ranked 54th and second behind Nigeria (46) on the continent.
“Star-struck? They play professional (football) and I think we as Africans are also stepping into that space of trying to be professional,” said Dlamini when asked at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday how they'll approach the match.
“I think I would be star-struck if I was playing against them solo. I think we're 11 vs 11 on the field and we all play for our respective countries. At the end of the day it's about who does what that wins. So for me, I don't think we'll be star-struck.”
Dlamini encouraged fans to come in their numbers to the matches to celebrate Banyana for winning the Wafcon in Morocco in July.
“Yes, kuse kasi la (it's in the location here) and so I'm expecting a big crowd to come and support Banyana Banyana. What we saw in Morocco (during the Wafcon) was marvellous and I think South Africans can also do that. I urge South Africans to just go and get their tickets and fill the stadiums,” said Dlamini, who celebrates her 30th birthday on Friday.
Dlamini added that the match against Brazil will be a great start to their preparation for next year's World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand.
“When you've qualified for the World Cup you have to prepare for it. So you can't be stuck in the past (of winning Wafcon). You move away from it and focus on a new journey, and so far it's more about aiming for that goal, which is getting into the World Cup and doing our best.
“We do our best by preparing well and playing Brazil, tough opponents. They're champions in Copa America, but it's a game of football. It's 11 against 11 and we just have to do our best. We can only learn, learn and learn every time we play.
“This is the game we would have loved, as female footballers, to play after winning the Wafcon. They're tough opponents and they're champions. We have to go even higher and get higher opponents.
“We played against Netherlands before we went to the Wafcon and I know they were tough opponents. As a player you want to grow and the more you play tougher opponents, the more you grow as an individual and a team.”
READ MORE:
Ellis relishes chance for Banyana to test themselves against giants Brazil
Jordaan promises big friendlies for Banyana as they face Marta-less Brazil
Banyana coach Ellis names squad for high profile friendlies against Brazil next month
WATCH | More millions for Banyana Banyana from Sasol
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos